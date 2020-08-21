CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen was hit by a car while he was riding a bike on Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.
According to police, the 17-year-old was riding a bike northbound, in a southbound lane, in the 1700 block of Lake Shore Drive when he collided with a Toyota traveling southbound in the same lane around 11:30 p.m.
The 19-year-old driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.
The cyclist was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. He was issued a citation riding a bicycle on Lake Shore Drive.