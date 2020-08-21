DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 73-year-old woman was shot while letting guests into her Calumet Heights home early Friday morning.

According to police, shots were fired from outside the residence in the 9000 block of South Oglesby around 2:11 a.m. At the same time, the woman was opening the back door to let visitors. She was shot in the chest.

The woman was taking to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a visiting relative, the woman was letting into her home, may have been the intended target of the shooting.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.

 