By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Area Career Center, Hammond, Indiana, School City of Hammond

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Area Career Center in Hammond, Indiana reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

School City of Hammond officials said there are also two suspected cases. The cases are among students who attended morning programming at the school.

The impacted programs include Auto Tech, Culinary Arts and Health Services. Officials released a response plan stating, “Students enrolled in these classes will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and consult a medical professional concerning possible exposure.”

All programs will move to e-learning until classes resume on August 26.

 