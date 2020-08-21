CHICAGO (CBS)– The Area Career Center in Hammond, Indiana reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.
This evening we were notified that the Area Career Center has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 & two suspected cases. Please see the following letter for our detailed response plan. #schstrong #15K pic.twitter.com/fIknqKakH4
— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) August 21, 2020
School City of Hammond officials said there are also two suspected cases. The cases are among students who attended morning programming at the school.
The impacted programs include Auto Tech, Culinary Arts and Health Services. Officials released a response plan stating, “Students enrolled in these classes will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and consult a medical professional concerning possible exposure.”
All programs will move to e-learning until classes resume on August 26.