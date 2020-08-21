CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have charged a man in connection with the stabbings of three homeless men in Chicago.
Bryant McCalip, 28, of Chicago, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and three felony counts of attempted first degree murder. McCalip was arrested Thursday just before 2 p.m.
One incident took place in Grant Park, one was near a CTA Red Line stop, and one was on the Red Line on the South Side.
As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Thursday night, the suspect has been caught on the city’s cameras more than once, according to police. Once he was caught on a Divvy Bike in Grant Park – one of the places he is accused of committing the crimes.
Just before 4 a.m. on July 24 a homeless man who was sleeping in Grant Park was stabbed in the neck. Another stabbing took place on the Red Line at 63rd Street on July 15 at 1:51 a.m., and a third attack took place at 14 W. 95th St. near the Red Line terminal this past Tuesday at 3:26 a.m.
In a separate stabbing incident on July 9 in Grant Park, Aaron Curry, 58, was found dead. McCalip has not been charged in that case.