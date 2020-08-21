CHICAGO (CBS) — Business owners impacted by the coronavirus and recent looting can now apply for grant from the city of Chicago for up to $4,000.
The Together Now Fund comes from a collaboration with the city, various organizations and individual donors. The application process opened Friday. The application window closes on August 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Click here for more information on how to apply for a grant. The city has also put together a FAQ list about the grants applicants can look into.
The city will also host an informational webinar to help in preparing for the application on August 25 at 11:00 am (register here.)