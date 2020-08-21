CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of aldermen is calling for a special City Council meeting Friday, to address the recent looting that swept parts of Chicago.
They want Governor JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in Chicago and to deploy the National Guard.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting is being held virtually at 10 a.m..
Four aldermen, including Ald. Raymond Lopez and Anthony Beale are making these demands, saying Chicago has never seen more violence, unrest and organized looting across the city.
Chicago police are hoping to track down some of these looters who caused millions of dollars in damages across the city.
Overnight police released these surveillance pictures of several people suspected breaking in and stealing from a nail salon on Huron Street.
For many of these businesses this is the second time this summer that they have been hit by looters. The first round of looting at the end of May prompted the governor to deploy nearly 400 National Guard troops.
More than 200 people were arrested and 20 police officers were injured in the violence and destruction.