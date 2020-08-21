CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that as of Friday, the state has recorded 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths. The following listing is where the deaths were recorded:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 male 50s
- Perry County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
On Thursday, the state listed 1,832 new coronavirus cases. The current seven-day positivity for cases from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%, up from 4.2% which is down from 4.4% from Thursday.
