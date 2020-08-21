CHICAGO (CBS) — The five-county Northwest Indiana region reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 83 of those cases in Lake County, according to the latest state health department data.
Lake County also reported one additional death. The total positive cases in the county now stands at 8,438 with 289 deaths.
In Lake County, the per capita case number mirrors the national average but is higher than the statewide number, according to the Big Local News COVID-19 Case Mapper. In the past 14 days, there have been 212 cases per 100,000 residents in Lake (same has the national figure), compared with 185 per 100,000 for the entire state.
There have been 3.1 deaths per 100,000 in the past two weeks, higher than the statewide number (2.6), but lower than the natiowide figure of 4.4.
As a state, Indiana reported 1,050 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths–for totals of 84,317 cases and 2,992 deaths, plus another 216 deaths that were likely related to COVID but never officially confirmed.
Hospitalizations have been rising since June but have plateaued in the past few weeks. Statewide there are 860 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are 37% of ICU beds available. In Northwest Indiana, there are 137 people in the hospital and 32% of ICU beds available.