CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say they have a suspected assailant in custody who they say has now stabbed four homeless men, killing one. Charges are pending, police said.

Two incidents took place in Grant Park, one was near a CTA Red Line stop, and one was on the Red Line on the South Side.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Thursday night, the suspect has been caught on the city’s cameras more than once, according to police. Once, he was caught on a Divvy Bike in Grant Park – one of the places he is accused of committing his crimes.

In the most violent attack, Aaron Curry, 58, was found dead on July 9 in Grant Park, opposite 11th Street and Michigan Avenue. He had been stabbed several times.

Just a couple weeks later, at 3:51 a.m. on July 24, the same thing – another homeless man who was sleeping in the same part of park was stabbed in the neck.

The suspect is also wanted in a stabbing on the Red Line at 63rd Street on July 15 at 1:51 a.m., and another at 14 W. 95th St. near the Red Line terminal this past Tuesday at 3:26 a.m.

Police said the man used his left hand to stab sleeping homeless victims in the neck all four times.

He was wearing an Aero 1987 sweat shirt in three of the four incidents.

The director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said they are incidents deserving of justice for the homeless victims who were attacked, who “should have access to safe, decent housing so that such attacks cannot happen in the first place.”