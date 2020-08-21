SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor is providing a substantive look at how he wants to make the state a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd.
“Real accountability measures for utilities” is emphasized in the extensive, eight-part plan Friday from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. It also includes goals for providing a remedy for potentially disastrous climate change and pollution while creating sustainable jobs and a new age of 750,000 electric vehicles within the next decade.
Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell says a working group will continue developing the outline. He promises that substantial public input would be part of it.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.