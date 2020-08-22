CHICAGO (CBS) — A father and firefighter stepped in front of the cameras a week after his 12-year-old son was shot in a public park.
That little boy was seen being rolled away on a stretcher. He is now in good spirits, according to his dad.
“This hits close to home when it happened to my son because I see this on a daily basis when I go to work,” he said.
Chicago police presented the boy’s parents with a new basketball to give to their son when he is ready to get back on the court.
The family gathered with the Woodlawn community Friday night to pray for peace.
Police are still searching for the three gunmen, who can be seen in surveillance pictures opening fire into that park last Friday.