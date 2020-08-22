CHICAGO (CBS) — Five of the next six days could see highs of 90 degrees or hotter in the Chicago area.
Saturday night will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and will be followed by possibly four more days in a row of highs of 90 degrees or more.
Not done with 90s yet. 5 of the next 6 days could see highs of 90° or hotter. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/pebJSMPRij
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 22, 2020
The only chance of rain over the next several days is late Sunday or Sunday night. Then there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms with cooler temperatures in the mid 80s on Friday.
Sunday could be our 26th 90-degree day so far this year. Highs should top out in the upper 80s to near 90° with only moderate humidity. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/XDyoPQfjrt
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 22, 2020
Rainfall is behind nearly 4 inches compared to the average since July 1.
Forecast:
Saturday night: Mainly clear and milder. Low in upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 80 degrees.