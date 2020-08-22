CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday brings sunny skies, building heat and the very slight chance of a shower for the Chicago area. Heat will build each day for the next several days with lots of chance for sunshine and little chance for rain.
Saturday’s high temperature will be 89 degrees, though the normal high would be 82 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature around 70 degrees.
This weekend will be a warm one with temperatures running about 8 or 9 degrees above what is typical. Humidity will be up a bit Sunday, but it will not be oppressive. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the day Sunday, especially far north.
Forecast-
Saturday: Sunny and warm. 89.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, slight chance to pop a PM thunderstorm to the north. 90.