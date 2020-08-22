CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 2,356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 218,285 and the total number of deaths to 7,874.
Those deaths were as follows:
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
Public Health Officials Announce 2,356 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/COVOYhjMXP
— IDPH (@IDPH) August 22, 2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health said there were 56,677 tests conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,649,685.
The seven-day positivity rate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 for the state is 4.3%, according to IDPH.
As of Friday night 1,488 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU, and 127 were on ventilators.