DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 2,356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 218,285 and the total number of deaths to 7,874.

Those deaths were as follows:

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Douglas County: 1 male 80s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there were 56,677 tests conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,649,685.

The seven-day positivity rate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 for the state is 4.3%, according to IDPH.

As of Friday night 1,488 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU, and 127 were on ventilators.