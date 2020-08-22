By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — From the AMG folks at Mercedes-Benz, the E53 is an exciting performance coupe. It is a gas powered coupe with a little electric boost. You get 429 horsepower for a 0 to 60 time of 4.3 seconds.
For the car enthusiasts out there, this AMG has nearly 400 pound-feet of torque. That will slap you back in your seat, especially when you put it in sport plus or track mode!
Speaking of seats, this AMG Mercedes got a rave review at the Taco Bell drive-thru. The young woman said, “Wow, nice seats!”
They are nice seats. I especially like it when they move quickly over the pavement.
The gorgeously styled AMG E53 is a combination of Mercedes-Benz luxury and AMG performance at a little easier price point.
The E53 AMG coupe comes in around $75,000.
If you’re considering a car like the Lexus RC-f or the Audi A7, be sure to test drive the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 coupe.