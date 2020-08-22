CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday the moratorium on rental eviction ends, meaning landlords will once again have the ability to kick out people who cannot pay rent.
However, the state is expected to extend it by another month.
If you need help there are several city, state and county grants available.
Because of last week’s storms, the state extended its deadline to apply for a rent relief grant to Friday, August 28.
As for homeowners, applications to get help with your mortgage will be available starting August 24.