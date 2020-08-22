GARY, Ind. — Police are looking for suspects after an argument inside a store led to gunfire that killed one man and left a second person wounded.
The shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadway in Gary. Two males were shot during the altercation. Rayvon J Harris, 29, of Gary, was declared deceased on scene. The second male was transported to a hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators are seeking the identity of the suspects and any witnesses from the area. Pictured are suspects and vehicles from the scene.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or possible witnesses, is urged to contact Detective Adams or Sergeant Poe of the Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. Information may also be left on the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.