CHICAGO (CBS) — An online marathon of a zoning board meeting ended with a win for neighbors trying to keep a marijuana dispensary out of the Near North neighborhood.
Last month neighbors said the proposed pot shop on Maple just west of State would create too much traffic on the tight one-way street.
The group leading the push said the zoning board sided with them and voted down the store’s application Saturday morning.
The rejection means PharmaCann, the company trying to open the store, will have to find another place to open.