By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,010 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional nine deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 85,317 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,001, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 217 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

As of Saturday nearly 38% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators were available across the state, according to ISDH.

So far tests for 969,646 people have been reported to ISDH, up from 958,432 on Friday.