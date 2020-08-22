CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were stabbed in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood after getting into a fight with another group early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The man and woman, both 20, were on the street in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street just after midnight when they got into an argument with another group.
Then a woman stabbed them both. The man was stabbed in the arm, and the woman was stabbed in the back.
Both walked to Clark Street and Chicago Avenue before being taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
Police are still searching for the woman who stabbed them.