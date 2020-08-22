CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot at several men after being carjacked near McCormick Place Friday night, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police are still searching for the attackers.
Around 10 p.m. the off-duty officer was sitting in his car at a stop light near the intersection of 25th and King Drive when he was rear ended by an SUV. Police say several men got out with guns and demanded his car keys. The 26-year-old officer and his passenger did what they were told. Both got out of the car and started walking away with the key still in the ignition.
When they were far back, police say, the off-duty officer turned around and began shooting at the three or four carjackers.
They jumped into the off-duty officer’s car and back into their SUV and drove off.
Police say no one was shot or injured.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.