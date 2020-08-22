CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound trains are stopped near Metra’s Elmwood Park station after a pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon, according to a Metra spokesperson.
The person, who is alive, was hit around 12:45 p.m.
Metra Alert MD-W – Inbound train movement will remain stopped, near Elmwood Park, extensive delays anticipated. Outbound train movement will proceed through and may be delayed up to 20 minutes
— Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) August 22, 2020
Outbound trains are moving again with delays.
This is a developing story.