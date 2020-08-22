CHICAGO (CBS) -– The first in a series of protests against police are under way in Chicago on Saturday.
Protesters gathered at the UIC chancellor’s home, demanding change to campus law enforcement at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
They also want a meeting with the chancellor to discuss what they call issues of police harassment and violence on campus.
“I think we have been trying to battle systemic racism for quite a long time,”said student Teresa Borowski. “I have been here for five years and the entire time I have been here there have been parts of the university that have been doing this kind of work to dismantle structural racism and to defund the police. However, with all of the things like George Floyd happeing over the summer, it’s really kind of amplified.”
There have been similar protests at the University of Chicago. In June, protesters locked themselves inside the campus police headquarters. Right now, there’s also a push to get Chicago police out of public schools.
There are other protests demanding the city defund the Chicago Police Department—one at Whitney Young high school and the other downtown at federal plaza.