CHICAGO (CBS) — More restrictions for swimming in Lake Michigan, but this time it’s not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to a shorage of lifeguards, swimming and wading are prohibited at Indiana Dunes State Park from now until Sept. 5.
The beach remains open for sunbathing and walking during regular park hours.
The parking lots and campgrounds at the park remain fully open and campers can access the beach but cannot enter the water.
Chicago’s beaches have been closed all summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Lakefront paths have been open.
Beaches were also closed in Whiting, Gary and Michigan City at various points over the summer due to concerns about overcrowding as more Illinois residents crossed the boarder to enjoy the lakefront.