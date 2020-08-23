CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon outside a commercial business in Englewood.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said.
The men were out in front of the business when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.
A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the back and buttocks and refused treatment. A 27-year-old man was shot in the calf and knee and was also taken to St. Bernard in good condition. A 28-year-old man suffered an injury to the hand and was uncooperative at the scene, and his condition was not known, police said.
Police said as of early Sunday evening, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating. All the victims were uncooperative with responding officers, police said.