CHICAGO (CBS) — Six out-of-town protesters were arrested near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home Saturday night, according to Chicago police.
Police were called to the 3400 block of West Wrightwood around 10:22 p.m. and asked the protesters to leave.
The four women and two men refused and were then arrested and charged with misdemeanor residential picketing, police say. One of the women was also cited with a municipal code violation for music and amplified sound.
The protesters are from New York, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Washington.