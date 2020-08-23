CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Bears pushed back their morning practice Sunday after receiving nine false positive COVID-19 test results for players and staff Saturday.
The team moved practice from 9:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” they wrote in a release.
NFL and Bears having COVID testing issues. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zfbLDOl7ZS
— Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 23, 2020
“We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives,” the release said.
Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout.
The NFL uses BioReference for all of its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly — hopefully within 24 hours. Heading into this weekend, there had been four confirmed positive tests for players who were at training camps.
The Browns said initial results from the lab indicated multiple “presumptive positive cases” that included coaches, players and staff.
“Although, we have received indication from the NFL that they are investigating irregularities in lab results that have also impacted other clubs, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately follow our comprehensive Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, and pause any activity in our building today and conduct meetings virtually,” a Browns spokesman said. “As per plan procedure, the team is also diligently reviewing proximity data for contact tracing and instructed self-isolation for those who tested positive and others as appropriate, even though they all remain asymptomatic.
“Our facility is currently undergoing a thorough deep-cleaning and disinfecting process and is closed to all personnel for the day.”