CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Bears pushed back their morning practice Sunday after receiving nine false positive COVID-19 test results for players and staff Saturday.

The team moved practice from 9:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” they wrote in a release.

NFL and Bears having COVID testing issues. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/zfbLDOl7ZS — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 23, 2020

“We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives,” the release said.