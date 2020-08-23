DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, rain, Record Heat, Sunday weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm that could produce heavy rain in a few areas possible.

The heat will build the next few days to near record levels by Wednesday. Sunday will be near 90, then Monday through Thursday will be 90 degrees or hotter.

The best chance of rain is on Friday. Remnants of Tropical Storm Laura may reach the area by then.

A much cooler weekend will follow with temperatures Friday dropping back into the 80s.

Forecast: 

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Scatter shower or thunderstorm possible. High 89

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.