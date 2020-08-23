DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tim McGill, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — An evening scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm possible Sunday, and then drying out overnight.

High Temperatures: 08.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low is near 70 for Sunday night.

The heat is on next week with record highs possible. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s are on tap through Thursday.

The high for Monday is 92, with 88 at the lakefront.

From Tuesday onward, highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Precipitation Chances: 08.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be dropping back into the 80s Friday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Remnants of tropical storm Laura may reach the area by then.

It will be cooling off into the 70s for next weekend.