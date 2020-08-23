CHICAGO (CBS) — An evening scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm possible Sunday, and then drying out overnight.
The low is near 70 for Sunday night.
The heat is on next week with record highs possible. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s are on tap through Thursday.
The high for Monday is 92, with 88 at the lakefront.
From Tuesday onward, highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.
It will be dropping back into the 80s Friday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Remnants of tropical storm Laura may reach the area by then.
It will be cooling off into the 70s for next weekend.