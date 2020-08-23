Bears Delay Practice After 9 False Positive COVID-19 Test ResultsThe Chicago Bears pushed back their morning practice Sunday after receiving nine false positive COVID-19 test results for players and staff Saturday.

White Sox Belt 6 HRs, Pound Cubs 10-1 For 6th Straight WinJose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday night.

Bulls Move Up To Fourth Spot In NBA Draft LotteryThe Bulls moved up in the NBA Draft lottery to the fourth from the seventh spot, where they’ve picked from the last three years.

Giolito Fans 13, White Sox Tame Tigers To Complete SweepThe Chicago White Sox beat Detroit Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

'Mitchell Trubisky Has To Show That He's Improved,' Says Matt Zahn On Bears Training CampThe Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season with a Mitchell Trubisky-Nick Foles QB competition and many other unanswered questions.

Abreu, Encarnacion Homer In 8th, Lift White Sox Past TigersJose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift the Chicago over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, the White Sox fourth straight win.