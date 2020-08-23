CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are canceling days off and putting officers on 12-hour shifts next weekend, in anticipation of “multiple large gatherings” planned for next Saturday.
In a memo obtained by CBS 2 from a source, police said they are canceling days off for officers on the day and evening watch on Saturday, Aug. 29, and the overnight watch into Sunday, Aug. 30, and placing officers on longer shifts for those times.
From a source: Chicago police officers back to cancelled days off and 12 hour days next weekend and Labor Day weekend. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mlt3cJ6831
— Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) August 23, 2020
Police did not specify what large gatherings are expected that day.
Officers will also be canceling days off and instituting 12-hour shifts on Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 4 until Tuesday, Sept. 8.