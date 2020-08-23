DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are canceling days off and putting officers on 12-hour shifts next weekend, in anticipation of “multiple large gatherings” planned for next Saturday.

In a memo obtained by CBS 2 from a source, police said they are canceling days off for officers on the day and evening watch on Saturday, Aug. 29, and the overnight watch into Sunday, Aug. 30, and placing officers on longer shifts for those times.

Police did not specify what large gatherings are expected that day.

Officers will also be canceling days off and instituting 12-hour shifts on Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 4 until Tuesday, Sept. 8.

 