CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 85,932 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,003.
Another 217 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Sunday more than 41% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available across the state.
To date, 977,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 969,646 reported Saturday.