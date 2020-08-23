CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a 22-year-old man who was reported missing from the Woodlawn neighborhood and who may be in need of medical attention.
Juwan Gatlin is missing from the 6600 block of South Minerva Avenue and was last seen on Friday.
He is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair and a medium complexion, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 225 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a lime green polo shirt, black basketball shorts, and gray Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380, or to call 911.