KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a man late Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
At 5:11 p.m., Kenosha police officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha for a domestic incident, and a person was shot by officers.
Police said officers provided immediate aid to the man, who was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. The man was in serious condition, police said.
Further details about what led up to the shooting were not released Sunday evening.
WDJT-TV, CBS 58 in Milwaukee, reported a large group gathered at the scene following the shooting. In video posted by CBS 58 reporter Kim Shine, people in the crowd were heard chanting, “No justice no peace!” Some raised their voices and used profanity.
Warning: Profane Language:
A protest is happening now after a domestic incident turned into an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha at 40th St. & 28th Ave.
Police confirm one person is in serious condition.
People on scene say the apparent victim is a man, and father. @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/jsg2ANSD28
— Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the scene to investigate.