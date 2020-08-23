CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Area Three Looting Task Force released photos and video Sunday of 26 people being sought in a looting incident on Michigan Avenue two weeks ago.
The looting happened early on Monday, Aug. 10 at 401 N. Michigan Ave., police said. Police did not specify the store that was looted, but the Michigan Avenue Apple Store is located at that address.
A video released by police first shows someone smashing a glass door and ripping it down. A total of 26 people subsequently come in and out of the store, some of them with merchandise that appears to include Apple laptops.
Police released six still images in addition to the video.
Police on Sunday also released a surveillance video identifying 10 people wanted in the looting of a DSW shoe store at 901 W. Weed St. in the Shops on Fremont shopping center.
Police released nine images in that incident.
This was one of several incidents in a rash of looting that took place early that Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas.
Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.