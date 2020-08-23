HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — This Be Kind To Humankind Week, and some students certainly exhibited some kindness on Sunday.

The students are athletes at Oak Forest High School, and COVID-19 has sidelined their sports for the fall. But they turned their own disappointment into something special for a lucky 6-year-old boy.

The boy’s name is Wilmer, and he is from Harvey. His birthday was just last week, but the recent storms knocked out electricity and there wasn’t much celebrating going on at his house.

That is where members of the Oak Forest Bengals come in.

They surprised Wilmer with a brand new bicycle and a $100 check he can donate to the charity of his choice.

The Bengals said they want to be just as powerful off the field as they are on it, especially now.

“Nothing is better than paying forward and performing random acts of kindness to enhance others’ lives,” said Oak Forest High School senior Rachel Balinao. “With the historic period we live in today, there’s no doubt about it. The world needs a little more kindness each and every day.”

The act of kindness Sunday was part of the Making a Difference On AND Off the Field campaign. It uses sports to unite student athletes and encourage them to enhance the lives of others.

Wilmer is doing pretty well on his new wheels.