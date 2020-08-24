White Sox Slugger Jose Abreu Named AL Player Of The Week After Mashing 7 Homers In 7 GamesOver the past seven games, Abreu slugged seven home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI; and scored nine runs, posting an astonishing .533/.563/1.333 slash line.

Former Bears Lineman Kyle Long Joins 'That Other Pregame Show' As Studio Analyst On CBS Sports NetworkFormer Bears first-round pick Kyle Long will be involved with the league this fall, just as a member of the media.

Darvish Strikes Out 10 As Cubs Beat White SoxYu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to stop the South Siders' seven-game win streak.

Bears Delay Practice After 9 False Positive COVID-19 Test ResultsThe Chicago Bears pushed back their morning practice Sunday after receiving nine false positive COVID-19 test results for players and staff Saturday.

White Sox Belt 6 HRs, Pound Cubs 10-1 For 6th Straight WinJose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday night.

Bulls Move Up To Fourth Spot In NBA Draft LotteryThe Bulls moved up in the NBA Draft lottery to the fourth from the seventh spot, where they’ve picked from the last three years.