CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials announced 1,612 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Monday, including 8 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, since the start of the pandemic, the state has now had a total of 221,790 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 7,888 deaths.
The new cases come as IDPH reported 36,155 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positivity rate of 4.5%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 4.2%, compared to 3.8% a month ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Sunday night, 1,529 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 334 in intensive care, and 141 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases have steadily risen since mid-June. .
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.