CHICAGO (CBS)- Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long has crossed over into the media world, as CBS Sports announced he will be joining the That Other Pregame Show crew on CBS Sports Network this fall. Long will serve as a studio analyst for the show, which airs on Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central.
The 31-year-old Long announced his retirement from the league in January following a seven year career with the Bears. The recency of his on-field experience is one of the main reasons cited by CBS Sports for adding him to the TOPS team.
“As a recently retired player, Kyle brings a knowledge straight from the field of today’s game coupled with the mindset of its current generation of athletes,” said Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Senior Vice President, Production, CBS Sports in a statement. “His experience as an offensive lineman also will contribute a unique point of view which will complement that of his colleague London Fletcher, who spent 16 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL.”
Long joins a long list of contributors to the TOPS lineup each Sunday. Some of Long’s new teammates include Jonathan Jones, fantasy football experts Keith Irizarry and Jeff Ratcliffe, NFL TODAY studio analysts Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson, as well as Insider Jason La Canfora, and NFL ON CBS game analysts.
“I am very excited to begin my broadcasting career by joining the CBS Sports family and the TOPS team,” says Long. “I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective as a recent player coming right off the field to the show each and every Sunday of the NFL season.”
A former first round pick of the Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft, Long was named to the league’s All-Rookie team in 2013 and selected to three Pro Bowls in his career.