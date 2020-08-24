KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Fires, looting, and confrontations with police have erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a police officer shot a Black man in the back seven times on Sunday, seriously wounding him.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, protesters and police clashed for hours after the shooting that wounded Jacob Blake, 29. A fire was set at the Kenosha Courthouse, several dump trucks were set on fire, and a used car dealership on Sheridan Road was also set ablaze.

On Monday, for the second night, a curfew was issued for Kenosha County east of Interstate 94, from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also announced he was calling in the Wisconsin National Guard at the request of local authorities.

3:44 p.m.: Attorney Ben Crump confirms to CNN that there were children ages 8, 5, and 3, in the sport-utility vehicle that Blake was getting into when he was shot by police.

3:25 p.m: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian clashed with protesters ahead of a planned news conference.

Mayor of Kenosha exchanges words with residents outside of planned press conference. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QJLgR0ihdE — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 24, 2020

Antaramian had come out with a bullhorn to calm down a group of protesters at the time of a planned news conference. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports that just enraged people.

Tear gas was thrown as mayor tried to go back inside. The news conference was moved inside from Civic Center Park.

1:43 p.m.: CBS affiliate WISC-TV in Madison reports Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling a special session of the State Legislature on police accountability and transparency following the shooting of Blake. The session is set for Monday, Aug. 31 at noon.

Evers has asked lawmakers to take up a criminal justice reform package that dates back to earlier this year, calling for a statewide standard on use of force, a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and a requirement for de-escalation training annually for officers, WISC reported.

1:22 p.m.: Ahead of more planned protests, businesses in Kenosha have boarded up their storefronts.

12:42 p.m.: A march was held from the site where Blake was shot near 28th Avenue and 40th Street.