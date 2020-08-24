CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern student is part of an international group trying to improve the ride for those using public transportation during the pandemic.
They call it the “future bus.”
The whole side is a door, so you can get on and off without walking through the bus. The seat direction alternates and there are dividers.
The fabric is anti-microbial and the handles sanitize themselves.
Future bus is already having an effect: It won the top prize at a design competition.
Maybe you’ll see it one day at a CTA stop near you.
Meet "Futurebus," a revolutionary public transportation design concept, that aims to give passengers the confidence to take a no-contact bus ride during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/HMaMaH3YUm
— Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) August 24, 2020