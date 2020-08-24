KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — An angry crowd gathered in protest after police shot and wounded a man late Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Late Sunday night, a curfew was issued for all of Kenosha County.

At 5:11 p.m., Kenosha police officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha for a domestic incident. The man, identified in multiple reports as Jacob Blake, was shot by officers afterward.

Graphic video of officers shooting Blake has begun circulating on social media. It shows the man walking to a vehicle with two officers behind him, when the shooting happens.

The video appeared to have been taken from across the street. As described by The Associated Press, three officers are first heard shouting and pointing their weapons at a man who walks around the front of a sport-utility vehicle parked on the street.

The man opens the driver’s side door and leans inside, and one officer grabs his shirt from behind and fires into the vehicle, The Associated reported.

At least seven shots are heard in the video. It was not clear whether more than one officer fired, the AP reported.

Police said officers provided immediate aid to the man, who was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was in serious condition, police said.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen was live in Kenosha Monday morning where city trucks are blocking the street to the Kenosha courthouse.

Several city trucks blocking the street to get to the Kenosha courthouse. This is where protestors confronted officers overnight. One city truck was set on fire. The other had the front windows smashed. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z8sPY51M8P — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 24, 2020

WDJT-TV, CBS 58 in Milwaukee, reported a large group gathered at the scene following the shooting. In video posted by CBS 58 reporter Kim Shine, people in the crowd were heard chanting, “No justice no peace!” Some raised their voices and used profanity.

Warning: Profane Language:

A protest is happening now after a domestic incident turned into an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha at 40th St. & 28th Ave. Police confirm one person is in serious condition. People on scene say the apparent victim is a man, and father. @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/jsg2ANSD28 — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

“We understand that the cops have a job to do. But we understand that the cops have their job to do with restraint,” said witness La-Ron Franklin.

CBS 58 reported that late Sunday evening, protesters “forced out more than a dozen officers guarding the scene.”

CBS 58 reported right before that, someone started a fire and an officer was attacked. The station reported a CBS 58 photographer was hit in the leg by a brick that someone threw at an exiting police car.

People at the scene told CBS 58 that Blake was a father.

“I know he’s got kids and a girl. I never had a problem with him. I always see him every day. Parks right behind me on the street,” Aaron, a neighbor, told the station.

“It goes back to the Emmett Tills. We’re tired of it. Rodney King. We’re tired of it. And right now, this is the wrong generation that this is happening to. The frustration is boiling to the top and we’re sick and tired,” Clyde McLemore, Black Lives Matter of Lake County, Illinois, told CBS 58.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez also spoke to CBS 58 after the shooting.

“I’m praying for that family, regardless of the situation,” Rodriguez told the station. “What happened here tonight highlights that we need body cameras for not just our sheriff’s deputies, but our city police department as well.”

Shine reported as of 9:15 p.m., there were a few dozen people protesting and the SUV involved in the shooting had been towed away. She reported some had stomped atop at least one squad car, and some tires had been slashed.

UPDATE: The vehicle believed to be involved in this incident has been towed away. There’s a few dozen people protesting. Some have stomped atop at least one cop car. Some tires slashed. Officers are inside the tape. Some talking w/ crowd. Watch @CBS58 tonight at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kSGSvCkO7g — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

Officers were inside police tape and some were talking with the crowd, Shine reported.

Later Sunday night, marchers appeared to head to protest outside the Kenosha police station, which was mostly blocked off, the AP reported. Protesters faced off with police officers outside the station; the AP reported the officers were wearing plastic facemasks and holding batons with which they sometimes pushed people back.

Late Sunday night, Kenosha County issued a countywide curfew effective at 10:15 p.m. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the curfew until 7 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a thread of tweets about the shooting.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers wrote. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the scene to investigate.

Kenosha is about an hour north of Chicago.