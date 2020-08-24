DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Kenosha Police, police shooting, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — An angry crowd gathered in protest after police shot and wounded a man late Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Late Sunday night, a curfew was issued for all of Kenosha County.

At 5:11 p.m., Kenosha police officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha for a domestic incident. The man, identified in multiple reports as Jacob Blake, was shot by officers afterward.

Graphic video of officers shooting Blake has begun circulating on social media. It shows the man walking to a vehicle with two officers behind him, when the shooting happens.

The video appeared to have been taken from across the street. As described by The Associated Press, three officers are first heard shouting and pointing their weapons at a man who walks around the front of a sport-utility vehicle parked on the street.

The man opens the driver’s side door and leans inside, and one officer grabs his shirt from behind and fires into the vehicle, The Associated reported.

At least seven shots are heard in the video. It was not clear whether more than one officer fired, the AP reported.

Police said officers provided immediate aid to the man, who was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was in serious condition, police said.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen was live in Kenosha Monday morning where city trucks are blocking the street to the Kenosha courthouse.

WDJT-TV, CBS 58 in Milwaukee, reported a large group gathered at the scene following the shooting. In video posted by CBS 58 reporter Kim Shine, people in the crowd were heard chanting, “No justice no peace!” Some raised their voices and used profanity.

Warning: Profane Language:

 

“We understand that the cops have a job to do. But we understand that the cops have their job to do with restraint,” said witness La-Ron Franklin.

CBS 58 reported that late Sunday evening, protesters “forced out more than a dozen officers guarding the scene.”

CBS 58 reported right before that, someone started a fire and an officer was attacked. The station reported a CBS 58 photographer was hit in the leg by a brick that someone threw at an exiting police car.

People at the scene told CBS 58 that Blake was a father.

“I know he’s got kids and a girl. I never had a problem with him. I always see him every day. Parks right behind me on the street,” Aaron, a neighbor, told the station.

“It goes back to the Emmett Tills. We’re tired of it. Rodney King. We’re tired of it. And right now, this is the wrong generation that this is happening to. The frustration is boiling to the top and we’re sick and tired,” Clyde McLemore, Black Lives Matter of Lake County, Illinois, told CBS 58.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez also spoke to CBS 58 after the shooting.

“I’m praying for that family, regardless of the situation,” Rodriguez told the station. “What happened here tonight highlights that we need body cameras for not just our sheriff’s deputies, but our city police department as well.”

Shine reported as of 9:15 p.m., there were a few dozen people protesting and the SUV involved in the shooting had been towed away. She reported some had stomped atop at least one squad car, and some tires had been slashed.

Officers were inside police tape and some were talking with the crowd, Shine reported.

Later Sunday night, marchers appeared to head to protest outside the Kenosha police station, which was mostly blocked off, the AP reported. Protesters faced off with police officers outside the station; the AP reported the officers were wearing plastic facemasks and holding batons with which they sometimes pushed people back.

Late Sunday night, Kenosha County issued a countywide curfew effective at 10:15 p.m. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the curfew until 7 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a thread of tweets about the shooting.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers wrote. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

 

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the scene to investigate.

Kenosha is about an hour north of Chicago.

 