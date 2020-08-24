CHICAGO (CBS) Police on Monday released surveillance images of 10 people who are wanted in the looting of a Near North Side food store during the greater spate of looting that took place in and around the downtown area two weeks ago.
The people in the images are suspected of stealing items from an unspecified retail food store in the 800 block of North LaSalle Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 10.
This was one of several incidents in a rash of looting that took place early that Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas.
Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.