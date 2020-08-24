CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were found dead, and a child was injured, in a condo fire Monday morning in west suburban Glendale Heights. Three firefighters and a police officer also were injured in the fire.
Police said, shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the Waters Edge Condominiums complex on the 100 block of Dunteman Drive, where they saw a fire in one of the condo buildings.
The Bloomingdale Fire Department and other neighboring fire departments responded and extinguished the fire.
Two people were found dead, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. Their names have not been released. Police said a child also was injured, and was taken to the hospital. The child’s condition was not available.
One police officer and three firefighters also were hospitalized with injuries from the fire, according to police.
More than one condo was damaged in the fire, and Glendale Heights Police Department Community Outreach Specialists are providing assistance to the families that were displaced.
The incident is under investigation.