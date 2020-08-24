CHICAGO (CBS) — After leading the charge in the White Sox recent record-breaking home run binge, first baseman José Abreu has been named American League Player of the Week.
Over the past seven games, Abreu slugged seven home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI; and scored nine runs, posting an astonishing .533/.563/1.333 slash line.
It’s the fifth time in his career Abreu has been named AL Player of the Week.
He is the second player in White Sox history to hit .500 or better with at least seven homers and 15 RBI over a seven-game span, joining Albert Belle, who hit .517 with eight and 17 from July 10-15, 1998.
Abreu’s power surge included six home runs in three games against the Cubs, including dingers in four consecutive plate appearances from Saturday to Sunday, a franchise record. His five home runs in the first two games against the North Siders also was a White Sox record. He’s only the sixth player in White Sox history to have back-to-back multihomer games.
His hot bat led the way for the team’s seven-game win streak before falling to the Cubs on Sunday. During their recent surge, the White Sox hit a record 27 home runs in a seven-game span.
Abreu now ranks fifth in White Sox history with 190 career home runs, moving past Magglio Ordóñez over the weekend.
Last year’s RBI champ, Abreu is batting .322/.365/.669 this season with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 28 RBI and 22 runs scored over 29 games this season. He leads the AL in homers, RBI and total bases (79); and ranks among the leaders in extra-base hits (3rd, 19), slugging percentage (4th), runs scored (T4th), average (5th) and OPS (6th, 1.035).