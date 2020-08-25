CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s less than three weeks from the Chicago Bears’ season opener and still no front-runner has emerged in the QB competition.
Speaking of duos, the Bears also now have two kickers. They’re bringing back Cairo Santos to join Eddie Piñeiro. Coach Matt Nagy said he plans on carrying two kickers on the roster this year, possibly one on the practice squad.
Meanwhile, in the backfield, Tarik Cohen is hoping to have bounce back season after averaging just 3.3 yards a carry. This a contract year for the fourth-year running back.
We have signed K Cairo Santos and WR Alex Wesley. We have also placed TE Darion Clark on IR and waived WR Trevor Davis.
