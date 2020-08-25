DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, NFL, Practice

CHICAGO (CBS) –  It’s less than three weeks from the Chicago Bears’ season opener and still no front-runner has emerged in the QB competition.

Speaking of duos, the Bears also now have two kickers. They’re bringing back Cairo Santos to join Eddie Piñeiro. Coach Matt Nagy said he plans on carrying two kickers on the roster this year, possibly one on the practice squad.

Meanwhile, in the backfield, Tarik Cohen is hoping to have bounce back season after averaging just 3.3 yards a carry. This a contract year for the fourth-year running back.