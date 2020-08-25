CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of art starts with a canvas.
And for a group of Chicago high school students, that canvas was the plywood covering windows damaged in the Loop during the recent looting and unrest.
Their work was unveiled at the BMO Harris bank in the Loop. The students said it reflects a message of hope and change.
Check out their work through the lens of CBS 2 photojournalist Reed Nolan.
The future plan is to bring the work of art to the DuSable Museum of African American History, to remind us all of this time in history.