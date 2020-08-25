LIVE UPDATES: Another Curfew In Kenosha After Third Day Of Unrest Over Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake, Whose Father Says He's Paralyzed From Waist DownA second night of protests in Kenosha, that continued overnight, has left severe damage Tuesday morning.

Arizona, North Carolina Off Chicago's Travel Quarantine Order, South Dakota Now On The List"It's important that you pay special attention to the things that we already know work, wearing the mask extra hand washing and sanitizing maintaining the social distancing."

Illinois To Apply For $300 In Extra Weekly Unemployment Benefits From Federal GovernmentMore than half of U.S. states have been approved for the additional unemployment benefits, but Illinois is not among them yet.

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces New Rule Requiring Masks While Interacting With Staff At Restaurants And BarsStarting Wednesday, all customers at restaurants and bars in Illinois must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose whenever they are interacting with waitstaff and other employees; including when placing orders, when food or drinks are brought to their table, or when picking up a carryout order.