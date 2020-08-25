CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago could break a record for heat one or both of the next couple days, as temperatures are expected to soar to the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, before storms and cooler weather move in to start the weekend.
The record high temperature for Chicago on Aug. 26 and 27 is 97°, a high mark set in 1973 for both days.
Wednesday especially could break that record, with a forecast high of 98°. The expected high for Thursday is 96°.
A cold front will pass through on Friday, bringing showers and scattered storms, with a high around 89.
Conditions will clear for the rest of the weekend, with highs around 80 on Saturday and Sunday.