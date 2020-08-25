NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.

Javy Báez Homers Twice, Cubs Beat Tigers For 11,000th Franchise WinJavier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

White Sox Slugger Jose Abreu Named AL Player Of The Week After Mashing 7 Homers In 7 GamesOver the past seven games, Abreu slugged seven home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI; and scored nine runs, posting an astonishing .533/.563/1.333 slash line.

Former Bears Lineman Kyle Long Joins 'That Other Pregame Show' As Studio Analyst On CBS Sports NetworkFormer Bears first-round pick Kyle Long will be involved with the league this fall, just as a member of the media.

Darvish Strikes Out 10 As Cubs Beat White SoxYu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to stop the South Siders' seven-game win streak.

Bears Delay Practice After 9 False Positive COVID-19 Test ResultsThe Chicago Bears pushed back their morning practice Sunday after receiving nine false positive COVID-19 test results for players and staff Saturday.