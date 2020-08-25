Lucas Giolito Pitches No-Hitter As White Sox Beat Pittsburgh PiratesLucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history Tuesday night.

Bears Practice With 2 KickersCoach Matt Nagy said he plans on carrying two kickers on the roster this year, possibly one on the practice squad.

NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.

Javy Báez Homers Twice, Cubs Beat Tigers For 11,000th Franchise WinJavier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

White Sox Slugger Jose Abreu Named AL Player Of The Week After Mashing 7 Homers In 7 GamesOver the past seven games, Abreu slugged seven home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI; and scored nine runs, posting an astonishing .533/.563/1.333 slash line.

Former Bears Lineman Kyle Long Joins 'That Other Pregame Show' As Studio Analyst On CBS Sports NetworkFormer Bears first-round pick Kyle Long will be involved with the league this fall, just as a member of the media.