CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl is dead, and another girl was injured in a stabbing in Englewood Wednesday evening.
A woman was also hit in the head with a bottle in the fight.
The incident happened at 8:48 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.
Police said three females got into a quarrel with a group of five people – four females and one male of unknown ages – when one of the females stabbed the teenage girls with a knife.
The 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed under the eye and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
A 38-year-old woman was struck in the bottle by someone at the scene and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Police said there had been quarreling between the assailants and victims on social media before the incident. Area One detectives were investigating Wednesday night.