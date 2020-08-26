CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed running back David Montgomery received a groin injury during an individual drill on Wednesday.

The severity of the injury has not yet been determined.

Nagy said he always stays optimistic and hopes Montgomery is OK, but really doesn’t know at this time.

“He ended up doing it in an individual drill. It just slipped out from him on that. So that’s where he’s at. We don’t know anything else from that,” Nagy said in a video conference.

The Bears selected Montgomery in the third round of last year’s draft out of Iowa State. He rushed for 889 yards and six touchdowns on 242 carries and caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one TD as a rookie in 2019.

“I’m hoping that he’s OK. He’s a big part of this offense. He’s worked really hard, and from last year to this year, rookie year to now, he’s been doing everything the right way. He’s such a good kid; you just want the best for him,” Nagy said.

“I definitely think that was a big emphasis for me this offseason,” Montgomery said last week, “just being sure that I focus on my body maintenance, being sure I put the right things in my body and being able to cut some weight and being able to move a little because last year, I wasn’t moving the way I knew I could.”

Nagy said he’s a vital part of the team and hopes the injury is not serious.

“He knows how we do things. He bought into it, and again, we’re just knocking on wood hoping that he’s going to be OK because we really think his future’s super bright and we want to have a long career with him. He’s a guy that you can give the ball to a lot and he’s going to get a lot of yards and he’s going to score a lot of touchdowns, and we like that. He fits what we’re doing.”